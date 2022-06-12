site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Out of Sunday's lineup
Hicks is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
Hicks is hitting .314 with one home run and zero steals in 10 games this month. Marwin Gonzalez will start in left field, batting ninth.
