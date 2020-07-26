site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Hicks is 1-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts through the first two games of the season and will take a seat Sunday. Mike Tauchman will start in center field for the Yankees in the series finale.
