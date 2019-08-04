Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Placed on IL with flexor strain
The Yankees placed Hicks (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right flexor strain.
The diagnosis was confirmed after Hicks underwent an MRI following his removal from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the elbow injury. Manager Aaron Boone hasn't commented on a projected timeline for Hicks' return, though it seems likely the outfielder will be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. With Hicks out of commission, Brett Gardner should step in as the Yankees' primary center fielder, leaving spots in the corners available for both Cameron Maybin and Mike Tauchman. Aaron Judge is expected to see more frequent work at designated hitter in the weeks to come after Edwin Encarnacion (wrist) was placed on the 10-day IL a day earlier.
