Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Planning on Friday retrun
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hicks (hamstring) expects to be in the lineup Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks was scratched from Thursday's lineup, but if all goes to plan his absence will be short. Matt Carpenter would likely be bumped from the lineup assuming Hicks can start as expected.
