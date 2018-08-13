Hicks went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over Texas.

Hicks drove in a pair in the fifth inning on a single to center field, scoring Austin Romine and Brett Gardner. Hicks finished New York's weekend series going 3-for-11 with four RBI and two walks over three games. He owns a .249/.360/.484 slash line with 20 homers and 55 RBI through 96 games this season, and he figures to man the leadoff spot in the starting nine against lefties moving forward.

