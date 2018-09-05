Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Hicks came through with the bases loaded twice, first on a game-tying walk in the seventh inning then adding an insurance run on a single in the eighth. The 28-year-old has already set career highs in runs, RBI and home runs, and he currently sits just .002 points away from matching last season's personal-best .847 OPS.