Hicks went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and the 11th-inning walkoff RBI double Saturday as the Yankees won to clinch a playoff berth.

In the game-sealing, extra-innings at-bat, he fouled a ball off his left ankle but rebounded to deliver a two-bagger down the left-field line to score Didi Gregorius and punch the Yankees' ticket to the postseason. In the second inning, Hicks took starter David Hess over the right-field fence with a laser for his 26th homer of the season. He's scorched the ball in his six-game hit streak, going 9-for-24 with two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored. It's turning into a fine late run in an already useful regular season, during which he's complemented his career-best homer total with a .249/.369/.468 slash, 76 RBI, 89 runs and 11 stolen bases in 566 plate appearances. Stay tuned for whether Hicks' ankle is healthy for Sunday action.