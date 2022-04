Hicks went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jays.

His two-run shot of Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning stood up as the game-winning hit. It was also Hicks' first long ball of the campaign. The 32-year-old outfielder has had trouble staying both healthy and productive throughout his career, but he's off to a great start to 2022, slashing .308/.438/.538 through five games.