Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.

Hicks put the Yankees on the board with his solo shot in the second inning. The 31-year-old outfielder hadn't gone yard since April 9. He's up to two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and a .167/.275/.283 slash line through 69 plate appearances.