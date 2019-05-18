Hicks went 2-for-5 in a 2-1 loss for the Yankees against the Rays on Saturday.

Hicks had been 0-for-8 with four strikeouts since his return from the injured list with a back injury, so it was good to see him check in with a couple of knocks, even on a futile day for the Yankees' offense. Now healthy, hopefully this is a sign the 29-year-old's bat is set to get going and he can recapture his form from the last two seasons that saw him log an OPS over .800.