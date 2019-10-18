Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reaches base three times
Hicks went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two walks in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS.
Hicks singled and stole second base in the first inning, although he was eventually stranded at third. He also worked walks in both the fifth and ninth innings. Hicks is trying to play his way back into form after being activated off IR prior to the ALCS. He endured an injury-plague regular season and is just 1-for-6 in his first three postseason games, but he has managed four walks in the ALCS and enjoyed his most productive performance in Game 4.
