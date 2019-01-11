Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reaches deal with Yankees
Hicks and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Hicks hit a modest .248 last season, but an excellent walk rate (15.5 percent), a good deal of power (27 homers) and solid outfield defense made him a very good all-around player. He lines up as the Yankees' everyday center fielder heading into the season, though persistent injury issues have prevented him from ever receiving 600 plate appearances and he's played more than 100 games just twice in his career.
