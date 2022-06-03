Hicks went 3-for-6 with two walks and two runs across Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Angels.

Hicks collected three singles and scored twice in the matinee before reaching twice via walk in the nightcap. The outfielder has mostly struggled this season, slashing .214/.342/.246 with one homer, 16 runs, seven RBI and five steals across 153 plate appearances. He's been better at getting on base of late, going 7-for-26 (.269) with three walks over his past nine games, but he doesn't have any extra-base hits or RBI during that span.