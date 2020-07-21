Hicks noted that he feels "really, really good" and appears to be set to play Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

"You always want to be able to be the guy that makes Opening Day," Hicks stated Sunday. "I'm kind of just blessed to be able to have the opportunity to still make Opening Day and not miss a single game." The opportunity comes as a result of the long MLB hiatus, which has given Hicks the extra time needed to heal after he underwent Tommy John surgery last October. The 30-year-old should open the season as the Yankees' everyday centerfielder, though it's important to note that he's not yet 100 percent recovered. "You don't really fully feel 100 percent -- they say it takes like a year to fully feel back to normal again -- but I feel really, really good," Hicks indicated Sunday.