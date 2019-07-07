Hicks went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 4-3 loss against the Rays on Saturday.

This three-hit game, which was his first of the season, extended his hitting streak to seven games. During the streak, Hicks has raised his season average 36 points. He is batting .238 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs and one steal in 147 at-bats this season.