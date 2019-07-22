Hicks went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during an 8-4 loss against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 29-year-old only has 10 homers this season, but that can be explained by the fact he missed all of April and part of May because of a back problem. Hicks is posting about the same home-run percentage that he did a year ago when he hit 27 long balls. He is batting .250 with 20 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, 33 runs and one steal in 180 at-bats during 2019.