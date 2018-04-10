Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Rehab assignment set, hoping for weekend return
Hicks (ribs) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Hicks has been working his way back from a right intercostal muscle strain that he suffered during the season opener. The 28-year-old outfielder has been able to take batting practice in recent days with no issue, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment. If all goes well in his return to game action, Hicks could rejoin the Yankees sometime during their weekend series against the Tigers.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Won't need long DL stay•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Trending in right direction•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Has Grade 1 strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to DL with muscle strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set for everyday center field role•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Comes to terms with Yankees•
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...