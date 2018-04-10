Hicks (ribs) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks has been working his way back from a right intercostal muscle strain that he suffered during the season opener. The 28-year-old outfielder has been able to take batting practice in recent days with no issue, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment. If all goes well in his return to game action, Hicks could rejoin the Yankees sometime during their weekend series against the Tigers.

