Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from DL
Hicks (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday's game against the Rays.
He's been sidelined since Sept. 2, but has missed a total of 61 games this season with oblique injuries. However, when healthy, Hicks has been excellent, slashing .265/.367/.463 with 13 home runs and eight steals in 82 games. The Yankees have locked up a playoff spot, and should look to get Hicks acclimated over the final six games so they can determine whether he is fresh enough to be on the roster for next week's likely wild-card game. With Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier also in the mix, Hicks may not play every day over the rest of the season.
