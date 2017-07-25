Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Remains without timetable for rehab stint
Hicks (oblique) is scheduled to hit in the batting cage Tuesday for the first time since getting injured, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Despite the step in the right direction, the outfielder remains without an estimate of when he'll be able to begin rehab games. Hicks has been out of action for a month now, and he likely won't be ready until sometime in August. Look for Brett Gardner to continue manning center field in his stead until then.
