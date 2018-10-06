Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Removed with hamstring tightness
Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Friday with right hamstring tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Hicks suffered the injury in the top of the fourth inning after working an 11-pitch at-bat against Chris Sale for a single. Depending on the severity of the issue -- he's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday -- the outfielder may be done for the season. It's worth noting that Hicks missed three games near the end of September with a similar injury to his left leg. He was 1-for-1 with a walk before being replaced by Brett Gardner.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...