Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Friday with right hamstring tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks suffered the injury in the top of the fourth inning after working an 11-pitch at-bat against Chris Sale for a single. Depending on the severity of the issue -- he's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday -- the outfielder may be done for the season. It's worth noting that Hicks missed three games near the end of September with a similar injury to his left leg. He was 1-for-1 with a walk before being replaced by Brett Gardner.