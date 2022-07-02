site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Retreats to bench
Hicks isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Hicks started in Saturday's matinee and went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and two walks. Miguel Andujar will take over in left field and bat sixth in the nightcap.
