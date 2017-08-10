Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns day early Thursday
The Yankees activated Hicks (oblique) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Hicks was believed to be ready for Friday but beat that timeline. The club created the roster spot by deactivating Clint Frazier, who's battling an oblique strain of his own. Hicks, meanwhile, will slide right into essentially everyday playing time, and he looks ready to go after homering from Double-A Trenton on Wednesday. He was in the midst of a breakout year, compiling a .290/.398/.515 line with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 40 runs and seven stolen bases over 242 plate appearances.
