Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns from DL on Thursday
Hicks (ribs) was activated from the disabled list and will act as the designated hitter for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
As expected, Hicks will return to game action, but the Yankees will ease him back into the lineup by keeping him off the field Thursday. He should resume regular center field duties relatively soon.
