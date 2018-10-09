Hicks (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Hicks exited Game 1 with hamstring tightness, but he's been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after sitting out the previous two games. The outfielder will face Rick Porcello in his first game back, who he is just 4-for-32 (.125) against in his career.