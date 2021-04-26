site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns to lineup
Hicks (back) is starting Monday's game against the Orioles.
Hicks didn't appear in Sunday's game against Cleveland due to back tightness, but the issue was a minor one. He'll play center field and bat seventh during Monday's series opener in Baltimore.
