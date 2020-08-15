site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Riding bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
Hicks went 0-for-4 with a run, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's series opener against Boston. Brett Gardner will shift to center field in Hicks' absence.
