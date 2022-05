Hicks was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring tightness.

Hicks was initially slated to start in center field and lead off Thursday, but he was removed from the lineup approximately an hour before the start of the game due to his hamstring injury. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day. However, Aaron Judge will shift to center field while Matt Carpenter takes over as the designated hitter.