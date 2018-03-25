Hicks is expected to serve as the Yankees' everyday center fielder this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's expected that Hicks will be regularly flanked by Brett Gardner in left field and Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton in right field, with the other slugger moving to designated hitter in most games. Though injuries disrupted his 2017 campaign, Hicks was quite productive when healthy during his second season in the Bronx, slashing .266/.372/.475 win 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases in just 361 plate appearances.