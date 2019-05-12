Manager Aaron Boone said Hicks (back) will be activated off the 10-day injured list for Monday's series opener against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hicks has been on a minor-league rehab assignment over the past week and apparently hasn't had any issues with the back strain that's sidelined him since early March. The 29-year-old should provide a major boost to a lineup that is still without the likes of Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder).