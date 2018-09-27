Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Hicks (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Boston, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Hicks continues to recover from a left hamstring issue that he suffered during Monday's game against the Rays. Boone has elected to keep Hicks sidelined for the past couple games to make sure that he would be fully operational going into the playoffs and didn't want to chance a setback on the turf at Tropicana Field. Prior to Thursday's series finale, Hicks was able to run the bases without any issues.