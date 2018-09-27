Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set for return Friday
Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Hicks (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Boston, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Hicks continues to recover from a left hamstring issue that he suffered during Monday's game against the Rays. Boone has elected to keep Hicks sidelined for the past couple games to make sure that he would be fully operational going into the playoffs and didn't want to chance a setback on the turf at Tropicana Field. Prior to Thursday's series finale, Hicks was able to run the bases without any issues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....