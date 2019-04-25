Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set to face live pitching soon
Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Hicks (back) has been throwing from the outfield and taking part in a running program, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The next step in Hicks' recovery will be to take swings against live pitching, something Boone expects to happen within the next few days. Hicks, who recently left the team to continue his rehab at extended spring training in Tampa, has been sidelined all season with a lower-back strain. Realistically, he's at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list.
