Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sits atop lineup Sunday
Hicks will lead off for Sunday's series finale with the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
This is part of a recurring trend for the Bronx Bombers as of late: the 28-year-old leads off against southpaws while Brett Gardner takes the pole position against righties. Hicks' batting average against lefties is slightly lower than that against right-handers (.229 vs. .253, respectively), but he actually has shown better power production per plate appearance against lefties like Texas starter Martin Perez. When opponents send left-handed pitchers to the mound, look for Hicks to get a bit more time at the plate during the game thanks to this favorable spot in the batting order.
