Hicks is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

After he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's 7-2 win over the Rays due to right hamstring tightness, Hicks was out of the lineup for the next two days before starting in center field while going 0-for-4 in Sunday's 4-2 loss in the series finale. Even with the benefit of an off day Monday, the Yankees will still extend a breather to Hicks, who has slashed .127/.253/.141 in May. Aaron Judge will slide over from his usual spot in right field to cover center field in place of Hicks, which allows Miguel Andujar to pick up his seventh consecutive start in the outfield.