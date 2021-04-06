site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles.
He is 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts in 15 at-bats through four games. Brett Gardner gets the start in center field while batting third.
