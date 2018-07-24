Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sitting Tuesday
Hicks is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He had started nine of the last 10 games, but hit just .118 (4-for-34) over that stretch. Brett Gardner will slide over to center field while Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge occupy the outfield corners and Greg Bird starts at designated hitter.
