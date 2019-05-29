Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks will take a seat in favor of Cameron Maybin with the Yankees and Padres closing out their series with a day game after a night game. Since returning from a back injury and making his season debut May 15, Hicks has gone 9-for-43 (.209 average) with a 29.4 percent strikeout rate.