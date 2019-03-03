Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's split-squad games due to back stiffness, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Hicks apparently started experiencing the back stiffness following Friday's game and did not take part in batting practice Sunday. The 29-year-old isn't undergoing any tests and indicated he was feeling better, and hopes he'll be able to return to the lineup after the off day Tuesday against the Braves.