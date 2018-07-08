Hicks (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees have said that Hicks won't require an MRI for the hamstring issue that resulted in his early exit from Saturday's contest, but he'll still need at least one day on the bench to recover. With Hicks taking a seat, Clint Frazier will pick up a start in left field and bat sixth in the series finale.