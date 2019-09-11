Hicks (elbow) met Monday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended the outfielder rest for a few more weeks before being re-evaluated, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

For now, Hicks will avoid Tommy John surgery and hope that the rest-and-rehab method allows him to move past the problematic right elbow, but the added down time only further decreases the possibility of him playing again in 2019. Unless Hicks makes dramatic strides in his recovery as September draws to a close, he'll have a tough time making it back on the field for the playoffs, even if the Yankees make a deep run. Cameron Maybin and Clint Frazier should continue to jockey for regular work in the outfield alongside Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge, at least until Giancarlo Stanton (knee) is likely activated from the 60-day injured list later this month.