Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Slated for MRI
Hicks (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone is hopeful the MRI results will come back negative after pulling Hicks as a precaution. "Hopefully it's not something that keeps him down too long," Boone stated. The extent of the injury will be revealed Tuesday following further evaluation.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Remains out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: X-rays on ankle come back negative•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Plays hero in playoff-clinching win•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Belts 25th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...