Hicks (oblique) is scheduled to play in Instructional League games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Manager Joe Girardi indicated he wants to be sure the switch-hitting Hicks is comfortable from both sides of the plate before being activated, but the goal still seems to be a return before the end of the regular season next Sunday. Jacoby Ellsbury has filled in at center field in Hicks' absence and slashed an impressive .391/.500/.563 in September, so it remains to be seen if Hicks will immediately slot back into the starting lineup even when he does return to full health.