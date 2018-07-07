Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Slugs 16th homer
Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and a walk in Friday's loss to Toronto.
Hicks went deep in the third inning to get the Yankees on the board, and he was walked to plate a run in the fifth. He's recorded a base knock in four of his last five games, collecting five home runs, two doubles and eight RBI over that span.
