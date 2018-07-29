Hicks went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday in the 6-3 win over Kansas City.

Hicks kicked off the scoring in the first inning after hitting a two-run blast to right field. Prior to Sunday's tilt, he hadn't homered since July 6 against Toronto. Hicks will head into Tuesday's matchup versus Baltimore with a decent .256/.359/.491 slash line through 84 games this season.