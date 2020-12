Hicks said Thursday that his arm still doesn't "feel the same" after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in October of 2019, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The outfielder noted that he had to alter his swing this past season to avoid hyperextending his arm as a result of the procedure. There doesn't appear to be reason to be overly concerned regarding Hicks' health heading into next season given that his offensive numbers stayed relatively steady between 2019 and 2020.