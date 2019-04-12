Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Still not close to game action
Hicks is over his back issue but is still a couple weeks away from playing in rehab games, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Hicks began dealing with back stiffness at the start of March, and the issue cost him the chance to build up normally in spring training. He's being eased back into baseball activities as the Yankees want to be very cautious with the injury-prone outfielder.
