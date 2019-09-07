Hicks (elbow) slowed down his rehab Saturday as his elbow wasn't feeling right, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reperts.

It's been a difficult season for Hicks, who has been limited by injuries to just 59 games. He underwent another MRI, the results of which have yet to be released. Anything more than a minor setback is likely to rule Hicks out for the rest of the year and possibly the playoffs.