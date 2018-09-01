Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Hicks tied the game up at 3-3 with his solo homer off Jordan Zimmermann in the sixth inning, his 23rd homer of the season. He also drew a walk in the eighth inning before coming around to score the game-winning run on a Gleyber Torres single. On top of his 23 long balls, Hicks also has 10 stolen bases and a .251/.366/.473 slash line through 114 games this season.