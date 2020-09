Hicks went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

He went back-to-back with Luke Voit in the second inning, and Hicks' blast chased Jays starter Taijuan Walker from the game. The center fielder hasn't had a multi-hit performance since Aug. 28, leaving him with a .209 batting average, but he's otherwise been fairly productive with a .374 OBP, five homers, two steals, 14 RBI and 19 runs through 43 games.