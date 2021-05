Hicks went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Hicks had gone hitless with four strikeouts in 15 at-bats across his last four games, but he took part in the Yankees' offensive explosion with a solo home run in the third inning Friday. The 31-year-old is now hitting .155 with four home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs this season.