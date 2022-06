Hicks went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI in a 10-7 victory against the Twins on Thursday.

Hicks' production came late in the contest, as he slammed a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning and provided an insurance run with a single in the seventh. This was his third straight multi-hit appearance, and the homer was his first extra-base hit since May 13. He's beginning to pick things up with 11 hits in 27 at-bats over his past eight games.